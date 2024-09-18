Puducherry bandh: Schools, buses, hospitals to function as usual

PUDUCHERRY: Collector A Kulothungan assured the public that all essential services would remain uninterrupted during the "dawn-to-dusk" bandh called for by the INDIA bloc parties on Wednesday. The bandh is being organised to protest against the power tariff hike imposed by the AINRC-BJP coalition government.

In a statement, the collector said that key services such as healthcare, education, and transportation would function normally. "Adequate precautions have been taken to ensure that students can attend schools without any difficulties," he said.

Ahead of the bandh, the INDIA bloc parties conducted a campaign seeking public support for the protest. Led by prominent leaders such as PCC president and MP V Vaithilingam, opposition leader R Siva, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, CPI state Secretary A M Saleem, MLAs and former ministers, several leaders of the INDIA bloc parties traversed from Anna Salai through the main thoroughfares in all constituencies in Puducherry.

The INDIA bloc has called for the rollback of the recent power tariff hike, which they claim is burdensome to the public. Though the government has announced a subsidy up to consumption of 200 units, the political parties are demanding a complete rollback.