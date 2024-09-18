Stalin, leaders offer respects to Periyar on his 146th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin remarked that Periyar’s ideas and works laid the foundation for Tamils to achieve high positions globally. He was talking on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of rationalist leader EV Ramasamy Periyar.

Emphasising on Periyar’s call for people not to bow down to lies or dogma, Stalin paid tribute to the leader who, he said, instilled the belief that self-respect is above all else, empowering people to walk with their heads held high.

“Periyar’s knowledge, which shattered thousands of years of ignorance, continues to light our path. Our foremost duty is to use this light to create a world of equality,” Stalin added.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Periyar instilled the lofty ideals of equality, social justice and women empowerment people. “On his birth anniversary, let us take a pledge to create an equal society free from fundamentalism,” he said on social media.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai and PMK leader S Ramadoss among others also paid their tribute to the leader.