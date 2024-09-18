Unusual September heat pushes TN’s electricity demand up by 30 per cent

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has witnessed a sharp rise in power demand over the past 16 days due to an unusually high temperature prevailing in many places of the state this September. According to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) data accessed by TNIE, the state’s power demand increased by over 30% this month.

On September 1, the state’s electricity demand was 13,709 MW, with a consumption of 314.966 million units (MU). However, by mid-September, this surged to 17,974 MW, with consumption touching 404.293 MU.

A senior official from Tangedco told TNIE, “The state’s record power demand of 20,830 MW was recorded on May 2, 2024, during the peak summer months. The demand stabilised between 13,000 MW and 16,000 MW from June to September this year. We did not expect a sudden surge in September, similar to the summer months.”

He added despite the increased demand, Tangedco has managed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to its 3.5 crore consumers. “This has been possible due to the contribution of wind power and electricity sourced from the central government.

Currently, Tangedco receives around 100 MUs daily from the central government and nearly 80 MUs from wind energy, as this season is favourable for wind power generation” he added.