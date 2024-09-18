UoM plans convocation amid dilemma over signing authority

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has decided to hold its 166th convocation for the academic year 2023-24 in the fourth week of September, after a delay of at least three months. However, the university is yet to decide who would sign the degree certificates in the absence of a vice-chancellor (V-C).

As per the statutes of the university, the V-C has the authority to sign on degrees and to confer them. However, there is a provision in the statute that in the absence of a V-C, a person nominated by the syndicate can do so.

A syndicate member said as Higher Education Secretary Pradeep Yadav is the chairman of the four-member convenor committee, formed to manage the affairs of the university in the absence of a V-C, it is likely that his name will be proposed in the meeting to sign certificates. However, university sources said signing of degrees by a non-academic will not be easily accepted by the syndicate body, which will meet on September 20.

“Any non-academic person other than the vice-chancellor signing the degrees raises serious questions over the authenticity of the certificates. Many students, especially PhD scholars and those willing to pursue higher education abroad, may face problems in future when their certificates are scrutinised,” said a professor.

“It is not the first time that such a situation has arisen. In 2016, it was decided to organise the convocation in the absence of a V-C and it was proposed that the then higher education secretary would sign the certificates. But the proposal was not accepted by many syndicate members following which the event was postponed,” said another syndicate member on condition of anonymity.