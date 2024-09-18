UoM plans convocation amid dilemma over signing authority

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has decided to hold its 166th convocation for the academic year 2023-24 in the fourth week of September, after a delay of at least three months. However, the university is yet to decide who would sign the degree certificates in the absence of a vice-chancellor (V-C).
As per the statutes of the university, the V-C has the authority to sign on degrees and to confer them. However, there is a provision in the statute that in the absence of a V-C, a person nominated by the syndicate can do so.
A syndicate member said as Higher Education Secretary Pradeep Yadav is the chairman of the four-member convenor committee, formed to manage the affairs of the university in the absence of a V-C, it is likely that his name will be proposed in the meeting to sign certificates. However, university sources said signing of degrees by a non-academic will not be easily accepted by the syndicate body, which will meet on September 20.
“Any non-academic person other than the vice-chancellor signing the degrees raises serious questions over the authenticity of the certificates. Many students, especially PhD scholars and those willing to pursue higher education abroad, may face problems in future when their certificates are scrutinised,” said a professor.
“It is not the first time that such a situation has arisen. In 2016, it was decided to organise the convocation in the absence of a V-C and it was proposed that the then higher education secretary would sign the certificates. But the proposal was not accepted by many syndicate members following which the event was postponed,” said another syndicate member on condition of anonymity.
Though the convocation date was not declared officially, sources said it is likely to be held on September 24. The university has started arrangements and invited applications from students to get their degrees in the convocation.
However, many students are allegedly skeptical about the issues with the signing authority and are hesitant to apply. “The varsity should have cleared all these issues before calling for applications for the convocation. I am thinking of getting my degree next year when there is a proper V-C,” said S Shreedhar, a PhD student.
Staff threaten to boycott event
Chennai: The teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Madras have threatened to boycott the upcoming convocation ceremony and go on indefinite strike if the arrears of salary under the seventh pay commission are not paid by September 18. The joint action committee of teaching and non-teaching staff associations had a meeting on September 13 in which the decision was taken.
They have apprised the higher education secretary and university registrar about their demands. Along with the arrears of the seventh pay commission, the committee has also urged the university to immediately clear the arrears due for teachers who have already been promoted under the career advancement scheme(CAS).
Their other demands include abandoning the newly introduced procedure of seeking the finance committee’s approval for CAS promotions, setting up an enquiry committee to probe into the appointment of 22 professors made in 2018 and resolving the issue of guest lecturers working without salary since July. “If the management does not fulfil these demands immediately, the teachers and officers will boycott the upcoming convocation,” said PK Abdul Rahiman, secretary of the Teachers’ Collective forum.