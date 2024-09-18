Vijay pays tribute to Periyar's statue, BJP says he’s embracing Dravidian ideology

CHENNAI: Actor and TVK president Vijay on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the statue of Periyar EV Ramasamy on his 146th birth anniversary at Periyar Thidal in Chennai in what is seen as a statement on where he stands ideologically in the political spectrum.

Prior to his visit, Vijay posted a message on X, urging his cadre to resolve to embrace equality, equal rights, social justice, women’s rights and women’s education shown by Periyar. He hailed Periyar as the leader who spread awareness among the Tamils who once was entangled in superstitions, and caste and religious domination.

Reacting to Vijay’s tributes, former Governor of Telangana and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan told media the actor appeared to be embracing Dravidian ideology.

Noting that the actor did not extend wishes for Vinayakar Chathurthi, she said his style of politics seemed similar to the DMK. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan congratulated Vijay, calling him a “beloved brother”, stating the actor paying tribute to Periyar indicates he is for the marginalised people and his objective is equality.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vijay also extended wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.