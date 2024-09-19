Bias on non-Brahmin priests: Report sought

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department has sought detailed reports from all regions in the state about the alleged discrimination being meted out to non-Brahmin archakas appointed by the state government in 2021 in various temples.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Association for Trained Archakas has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to enact a special legislation to address the issue of discrimination and ensure appointment of archakas from all castes in all temples, including ‘agamic’ temples.

When asked whether the state government is devising a mechanism to structurally address concerns of discrimination and ill-treatment allegedly being meted out to non-Brahmin archakas, HR and CE Commissioner PN Sridhar said the department has sought detailed zone-wise reports from senior officials and steps would be taken based on the reports.

In 2021, the DMK government appointed 24 non-Brahmin archakas to temples and four more were appointed later. The appointments were challenged before various courts and a few cases are still pending before the Supreme Court.

Non-Brahmin archakas face difficulties in finding rental houses in rural areas

TNIE spoke to many of these non-Brahmin archakas from across the state and they confirmed that they are not being treated equally. Their identities have not been revealed based on their request. Many archakas alleged that since the law is against open discrimination, Brahmin priests do not confront or openly discriminate against them but the bias was subtle. Other priests rarely maintain any friendly relationship with us, non-Brahmin archakas said.