Bias on non-Brahmin priests: Report sought

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department has sought detailed reports from all regions in the state about the alleged discrimination being meted out to non-Brahmin archakas appointed by the state government in 2021 in various temples.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Association for Trained Archakas has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to enact a special legislation to address the issue of discrimination and ensure appointment of archakas from all castes in all temples, including ‘agamic’ temples.
When asked whether the state government is devising a mechanism to structurally address concerns of discrimination and ill-treatment allegedly being meted out to non-Brahmin archakas, HR and CE Commissioner PN Sridhar said the department has sought detailed zone-wise reports from senior officials and steps would be taken based on the reports.
In 2021, the DMK government appointed 24 non-Brahmin archakas to temples and four more were appointed later. The appointments were challenged before various courts and a few cases are still pending before the Supreme Court.
Non-Brahmin archakas face difficulties in finding rental houses in rural areas
TNIE spoke to many of these non-Brahmin archakas from across the state and they confirmed that they are not being treated equally. Their identities have not been revealed based on their request. Many archakas alleged that since the law is against open discrimination, Brahmin priests do not confront or openly discriminate against them but the bias was subtle. Other priests rarely maintain any friendly relationship with us, non-Brahmin archakas said.
One of the non-Brahmin archakas said, “Initially, I was not allowed to perform puja at all. After the intervention of officials, Brahmin archakas were asked to perform puja till afternoon and I’ll handle the evening work. But the Brahmin archakas take away all the garlands offered to the presiding deity till afternoon.
Every morning, the garlands offered to the deity the previous day are given to devotees. But since I am taking care of the evening pujas, the garlands offered to the deity in the evenings go to the garbage bin. Also, the Brahmin priests remove the silver kavachams from the deities when their duty is over.
We have to get them back from the authorities and decorate the deities again.” Another non-Brahmin archaka said, “I was not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity. I have been allowed to perform puja only to the parivara devatas around the temple corridors.”
A few of the non-Brahmin archakas said they faced difficulties in finding rental houses in rural areas because of their caste. Since salary is fixed based on the grade of the temple, the non-Brahmin priests said they are struggling meet both ends.
One of them revealed that they are managing their routine with the offerings given by the devotees and the amount earned through performing pujas in houses. Some of them said that an encouraging sign is that the people in some bigger towns don’t inquire about their caste.