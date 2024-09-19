Bitten by strays, pet dog dies; family gives it traditional burial in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The family of C Arulvel, a vegetable trader in Maninagar near Mettupalayam gave a teary farewell to their six-year-old pet Dachshund, which died on Tuesday after being bitten by stray dogs. The family members performed the final rituals and paid floral tribute.

Arulvel said his children had named the dog ‘Seda’ and treated him like their sibling for the last six years. Explaining his loss, Arulvel said “On Sunday evening when he stepped outside the house, a few stray dogs bit him. The bites were deep and Seda suffered injury to his internal organs.

We took him to the vet who said he suffered kidney failure as the poison entered his organ as a result of stray dog bites. We spent more than Rs 7,000 on his treatment. I even asked the doctor to check for possibility of kidney transplant to save Seda. He died at 7.30 pm on Tuesday.”

Seda was buried in the Govindapuram burial ground on Wednesday evening.