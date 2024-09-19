Completed 3 months ago, the building in government women’s college is yet to be opened

COIMBATORE: Due to lack of plan approval, the new building of the Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakum is yet to be opened three months after it has been constructed.

Official sources said that construction was completed in June, the college administration approached the TANGEDCO seeking power connection.

However, the permission was denied as they did not have a building approval. When the college administration enquired about it at the Public Works Department (PWD), they got to know that they completed the construction work without obtaining an approval from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). After appealing for it, PWD officials applied for the new building approval with the CCMC and works is underway. It is expected to be done by this month.

An assistant professor who did not wish to be named, told TNIE, “Due to shortage in classrooms, classes are being conducted in two shifts that is in the morning and afternoon.

Considering this, a proposal was sent to the higher education department seeking approval for a new building, it was approved and Rs 12.75 crore funds were also sanctioned. Later, the construction work began in April 2023 and it was completed in June this year.”

He further said, “In the new building, 22 classrooms, rooms for the head of the departments and the principal, mini seminar hall, a library, etc were built and if this new building starts functioning we can hold classes for all the students in one stretch without dividing them into two shifts.”

When asked about it, college principal T Veeramani told TNIE that they are waiting for power connection and hoped that the new building will start functioning soon.

PWD and CCMC officials were not available for comments.