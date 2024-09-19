EV push in Dindigul as fuel prices burn holes in consumers' pockets

DINDIGUL: The rise in fuel prices has propelled people to turn on the green switch and opt for e-vehicles in Dindigul district, with around 277 e-bikes and 102 mopeds sold between January and July 2024.

According to data from the regional transport office (Dindigul), 26 e-bikes and 15 e-mopeds were sold in 2020, followed by 107 e-bikes and 48 e-mopeds 48 in 2021, 185 e-bikes and 146 e-mopeds in 2022 and 405 e-bikes and 116 e-mopeds in 2023.

While four electric cars were registered in 2020 and 2021, it rose to seven in 2022 and 22 in 2023.

Speaking to TNIE, K Ravi, an e-bike owner said, “I feel that e-bikes offer a more comfortable driving experience. We do not have to depend on fuel anymore. Some of my friends who work as food delivery executives have purchased e-bikes, primarily because of the rising petrol prices.

Each month, they pay about Rs 4,000 for petrol, which they are now using to pay EMIs for the e-bikes which they have purchased for around Rs 1.2 lakh.”

CITU-Transport Employees Union (Dindigul) general secretary N Ramanathan said, “I believe EVs are the future of transport. For the past few years, I found several small traders and marketing personnel using e-bikes for business. Since their business travel is limited to just a few kilometres around Dindigul, e-bikes are most preferred.

They are comfortable to drive, which makes them an attractive option. However, there are some concerns as e-bikes are priced over Rs 1 lakh for top brands vehicles."

An official from Dindigul RTO said, “The state and union governments are encouraging e-vehicles. EVs are environmentally friendly and several exemptions are offered for EVs. While a road tax of 15% is levied on normal vehicles, there is an exemption for EVs. This exemption could be expanded to another two years to boost the sale of EVs.”