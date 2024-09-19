Ex-minister Velumani booked in Chennai corporation tender scam

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday booked a case against former minister and current AIADMK legislator SP Velumani for alleged corruption in awarding stormwater drain and road work tenders by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in 2018.

This is the fourth FIR filed by the state government’s anti-corruption agency against Velumani since DMK came to power in 2021.

The Coimbatore strongman is AIADMK’s headquarters secretary now and was the minister for Local Administration from 2014 to 2021. DVAC’s FIR is based on petitions given by Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the NGO Arappor Iyakkam.

Along with Velumani, 10 other retired and serving officials of GCC including former chief engineers M Pugalendi, L Nandakumar have been named as accused in the FIR.

The agency said M Govinda Rao, the then-deputy commissioner (Works) of GCC, was part of the tender scrutiny committee which approved the tenders, but he has not been named as an accused.

DVAC said Velumani and the GCC officials violated all rules of business in allocating tenders and selecting contractors in 2018 which caused a loss of Rs 26.61 crore in just a few tenders analysed by the agency.

The agency began its preliminary inquiry into various tenders including missing link of stormwater drains and restoration of roads and footpaths. It was found that tender transparency rules were violated under the influence and directions of Velumani.