Gold carriers feign illness to distract Customs at Chennai international airport, aid accomplices to escape

CHENNAI: If one or two passengers arriving on a packed flight from an international destination suddenly fell sick at the arrival area of the airport, it might be an indication of an organised gold-smuggling racket, Customs officials at Chennai international airport have been warned.

A recent advisory sent by the Customs department’s New Delhi headquarters has warned of a new modus operandi by gold smugglers, particularly in airports such as Chennai, Tiruchy, Cochin, and Thiruvananthapuram, sources said.

As per this new methodology, multiple ‘carriers’ smuggling small quantities of gold would be travelling in the same aircraft. When they land at the airport, one or a few of them would feign a sudden illness or wantonly get into an argument with authorities to create distraction. This would allow the large group to escape detection by Customs staff and facilitate their escape from the airport, the advisory has warned.

Sources said that this was a tactical move by organised gold -smuggling syndicates to take advantage of the difficulty faced by agencies like Customs in passenger facilitation and enforcement activities. It would be a difficult task for the handful of Customs staff to detect gold concealment when a large number of passengers land from a single aircraft, especially from popular locations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, and Singapore.