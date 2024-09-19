Kovilpatti in the spotlight as seven players make it to Tamil Nadu hockey team

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as seven players from Kovilpatti have been shortlisted for the Tamil Nadu sub-junior men's hockey team which is set to participate in the national-level tournament scheduled in Chandigarh from September 23 to October 3. Teams from nearly 28 states will participate in the tournament.

The hockey unit of the state conducted a 10-day training camp for 50 sub-junior level hockey players and announced the 25-member list on Monday, and the final 18-member squad representing the state on Tuesday.

While 15 players are from hostels of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) located in Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, and Tirunelveli, three players — R Subash, S Kanish Kumar and S Lakshmanan Sri — are non-hostel students who entered the team by displaying their self-groomed skills.

Interestingly, seven of the 18 players of the squad hail from Kovilpatti, and while six of them study in SDAT hostels in other districts, one is a non-hostel student. Kovilpatti is already popular as the hockey hub of Tamil Nadu and is referred to as ‘Hockeypatti’ in local parlance.

"Subash, one among the three non-hostel students, hails from Kovilpatti and is a Class 11 student at the Kovilpatti VOC Government Higher Secondary School. He has managed to secure a place in the state hockey team due to the infrastructure available in Kovilpatti to improve his skills," said C Guru Chitra Shanmuga Bharathi, secretary, Hockey Unit of Thoothukudi.