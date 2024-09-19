No structural fault found in houses at rehabilitation camp in Minnur: District administration

TIRUPATTUR: Following complaints of plaster falling off the ceiling inside one of the houses at a rehabilitation camp in Minnur near Ambur, Collector K Tharpagaraj carried out an inspection on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A portion of the plaster fell because the owner of house 1B, M Viji, had removed the cement plaster using machinery to install a decorative Plaster of Paris floral work, according to a press note from the district administration. No one was injured in the incident, it added.

On August 29, the state handed over the houses to Sri Lankan Tamils. The press note said the Minnur Camp in-charge revenue officer has been relieved of his responsibilities for failing to report the incident to the district administration. Further, the contractor has been warned for not monitoring during the contract period and inadequate supervision, it added. All the damages in the said house were repaired and handed back to the camp revenue inspector.

During the inspection, cutting, drilling and buffing machines and an iron stool were found inside house 1B. Besides, the collector inspector 10 more houses, wherein no roof defects were spotted. He ordered the project director and DRDA executive engineer to inspect all 236 houses -- 76 in Minnur camp and 160 in Chinnappallikkuppam camp -- to verify their structural integrity. During subsequent inspections, the roofs were found to be structurally sound, according to the press note.

Further, the inspection revealed that major modifications were made to 28 of the 76 houses in Minnur and minor modifications in 24 houses. The modifications included demolishing of walls to install new doors for toilet access and fixing tiles on kitchen and toilet walls. Electrical pipes and switch boxes were installed, and many interior walls were smoothed and painted.

Speaking to TNIE, the collector said the houses should not be modified, as per the DRDA rules. "However, the residents, many of whom are construction and electrical labourers, have been carrying out these works independently. Making additional changes like decorative work in the roof could create structural stability issues," he said.