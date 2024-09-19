NTK leader assaults man over inter-caste marriage, arrested

TIRUCHY: The Valanadu police in Tiruchy district on Wednesday arrested Naam Tamilar Katchi’s (NTK) state propaganda secretary Arunagiri and three others under six sections for allegedly attacking a man on his private parts and hurling casteist slurs at him over his relationship with one of their relatives.

Santhosh, the victim, belongs to Backward Community. He was in a relationship with Trisha, who is from Most Backward Community. They were both residents of Soriyampatti in Tiruchy.

A press release from the Tiruchy district police said Santhosh and Trisha eloped to Madurai on September 14. On September 16, Arunagiri, along with six others, including Samikannu, Karthik, and Pravin Kumar, abducted the couple by force, attacked Santosh, and brought them back to Tiruchy.

Police sources said Santhosh was beaten up badly by the gang, which also stole Rs 20,000 from him, snatched his cellphone, and continued its assault even at his residence in Soriyampatti.

Arunagiri and others were arrested based on Santosh’s complaint and remanded in judicial custody. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy. A search is on to nab the other absconding accused in the case.

Arunagiri, a former lecturer at a private college in Pudukottai, had contested the 2016 assembly elections from Manapparai constituency on behalf of NTK. He had also registered as advocate with the Bar Council recently, sources said.