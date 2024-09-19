Periyar’s ideas relevant for all, especially youth: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: The ideas of Periyar EV Ramasamy will remain relevant for generations and they carry more importance for the youth, said Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the Periyar Memorial lecture organised by his department at the Anna Centenary Library on Wednesday.

Udhayanidhi said hundred years ago not everyone had the opportunity to study and work like today. “Back then, only a select few could pursue education, while the rest were bound to the traditional occupations of their families,” he said. He credited Periyar for bringing this social change and noted the title Periyar was bestowed on him by women, as he continuously advocated for their rights.

He highlighted DMK leaders like CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi turned Periyar’s ideas into action, which are now being carried forward by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The government is supporting UPSC aspirants to assist youth from vulnerable communities to reach top positions. Udhayanidhi added by allowing members of all communities to become temple priests (archakas), the government has addressed a long-standing dream of Periyar and removed the “thorn in his heart.”

On the renewed speculations regarding his potential elevation to the position of deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi said the decision rests entirely with the chief minister. “It is the independent decision of the chief minister. All ministers stand united with him, and only he can make that decision,” he said.