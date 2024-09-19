Purattasi prayers at forest temples: People can’t carry plastics, pitch tents

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Nature lovers have urged the forest department to impose restrictions on use of plastic items and take steps to protect animals from being harmed by people as a large number of people visit the Perumal temples located on Kampathrayan Hills inside Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and in Udumalaipet forest range on Saturdays, considered auspicious in the Tamil month of Purattasi.

R Manikandan, a nature activist from Erode, said, “Kambathrayan hill is on top of Kadambur hills. Vehicles cannot go to the temple. Devotees have to walk about 5 km on the hill path. Due to this, devotees carry drinking water bottles, snacks and food packets. And, many people throw plastic bottles, plastic covers etc. on the sides of the hill path and in the forest area to take rest. This affects the forest environment and disturbs wildlife.”

Ranger Dharmaraja, of Sathyamangalam range in STR, said, “Most of the devotees go to Kadambur by vehicle and from there to Attanai village and then walk on the hill path. In addition, some devotees will also use the Puliyankombai and TN Palayam hill routes to reach the temple. But this time devotees will be allowed only on the Kadambur route. Devotees will not be allowed on either of the other routes. We will hold talks with representatives and presidents of the related villages on Thursday.”

“Devotees will be advised not to stay inside the forest area for rest. We will set up checkpoints in four places to prevent devotees from carrying plastic items. Along with that, there will be surveillance so as not to affect the devotees. We will provide basic facilities where necessary,” he added.

Similarly, a Perumal temple is also located in the reserve forest in Udumalaipet range of Tiruppur district. Even leading politicians visit this temple. To reach the temple, people have to walk for four kilometres on the Udumalaipet - Munnar road from the forest department check post.

Udumalaipet Ranger A Manikandan said, “We have prepared around 15,000 cloth bags to distribute to devotees on this Saturday. We are also going to set up checkpoints. A drinking water facility has been arranged as well. We will raise awareness among the devotees. All precautions have been taken to prevent the use of plastic as much as possible.”