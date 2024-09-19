Renovated Vellore bus stand still lacks potable water facility, ATM, drugstore

VELLORE: The renovated new bus stand at the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in Vellore, which was built at a cost of `53.13 crore under the Smart Cities Project in 2022, lacks a drinking water facility. Spread over 37,224 square metres, the bus currently handles around 1,600 buses departing to various districts and states daily. It handles an average of 1,00,000 passengers on a daily basis.
Even though the civic body had promised RO plants as part of the project, a transport official at the bus stand and a corporation official confirmed to TNIE that the facility has not yet been installed. They also did not explain the cause of the delay.
Absence of drinking water facilities are forcing the daily passengers to buy packaged drinking bottles from outside. S Sreenivasan, a passenger from Vellore, said, “We have to buy bottled water costing ₹20. Not everyone can afford it. There are several daily wage earners and hawkers using the bus stand.”
J Kirthika, a college student from the city, added, “Given the heat, having a drinking water facility is the bare minimum. Coming from a middle-class family, I only carry enough money for bus tickets. I cannot buy water every day.”
When asked about the issue, a corporation official stated that efforts are being made to establish the RO drinking water facility soon. “It will be operational within 15 days,” he said.
In addition, since the inception of the facility, passengers have also been requesting ATMs and medical dispensaries with basic medicines and first-aid kits. U Karpagam, a passenger from Gudiyattam, said, “Nowadays, since we mainly use online payments, I don’t carry enough cash. ATMs are essential, especially in case of emergencies.” At present, passengers have to travel 500 meters either to Green Circle or Viruthampattu to access an ATM or medical shop.
A transport official at the bus stand said, “There have been instances when passengers have rushed to us asking for medicines for sugar, blood pressure, or anti-vomiting tablets. We’ve also had cases where we couldn’t provide emergency first aid to injured passengers. Even drivers and conductors have fainted after working in the heat, and there isn’t even glucose available in case of such emergencies.”
A health department official noted that a state-owned cooperative medical shop used to operate at the bus stand, but it was not reinstated after the renovation. “I will request the concerned officials to establish one,” he said. Regarding ATMs, a revenue department official said that tenders had been floated to establish two ATMs and a contractor had been finalised. “Once we get permission from the corporation council in the next council meeting, construction will begin. It will take a few months."