Renovated Vellore bus stand still lacks potable water facility, ATM, drugstore

VELLORE: The renovated new bus stand at the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in Vellore, which was built at a cost of `53.13 crore under the Smart Cities Project in 2022, lacks a drinking water facility. Spread over 37,224 square metres, the bus currently handles around 1,600 buses departing to various districts and states daily. It handles an average of 1,00,000 passengers on a daily basis.

Even though the civic body had promised RO plants as part of the project, a transport official at the bus stand and a corporation official confirmed to TNIE that the facility has not yet been installed. They also did not explain the cause of the delay.

Absence of drinking water facilities are forcing the daily passengers to buy packaged drinking bottles from outside. S Sreenivasan, a passenger from Vellore, said, “We have to buy bottled water costing ₹20. Not everyone can afford it. There are several daily wage earners and hawkers using the bus stand.”

J Kirthika, a college student from the city, added, “Given the heat, having a drinking water facility is the bare minimum. Coming from a middle-class family, I only carry enough money for bus tickets. I cannot buy water every day.”

When asked about the issue, a corporation official stated that efforts are being made to establish the RO drinking water facility soon. “It will be operational within 15 days,” he said.