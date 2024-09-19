Respond to plea of rape victim’s mom: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court consisting of Justices SM Subramaniam and N Mala on Wednesday directed the state to file a reply to the habeas corpus petition (HCP) moved by the mother of a minor girl, a rape victim. The bench directed the police authorities to file the reply by September 24 and accordingly adjourned the hearing.

The petitioner wanted the court to order the police to produce the girl before the court and hand her over to the parents, provide proper medical treatment, adequate compensation under the Pocso Act and direct the home secretary to initiate action against the errant police officers.

Advocate R Sampath Kumar, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court the victim and her parents have been running from one place to another for fear of a gang that has been operating to protect the perpetrator of the grave crime.

Additional public prosecutor E Raj Thilak, representing the police, said the victim was with her parents and not under illegal detention; and so, the HCP was not maintainable.

The HC had initiated a suo motu case on the alleged assault.