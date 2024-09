CHENNAI: The city police, on Wednesday evening, detained 24 people who took part in the solidarity protest by unions, including LPF, AITUC, CITU and HMS, in Valluvar Kottam, in support of the Samsung workers’ protest in Sriperumbudur.

Police said they were expected to be released later in the day. The unions had planned to stage protest in Chennai as part of their ongoing stir in Sriperumbudur. But, permission was denied and 24 members who arrived at Valluvar Kottam were detained.