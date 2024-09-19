Three months on, Aavin yet to get licence for milk homogeniser at Vengikkal plant

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Rs 3-crore-worth milk homogeniser installed at Aavin's Vengikkal plant in Tiruvannamalai district has been non-operational for three months so far, ever since it was first inaugurated by the chief minister in July.

The disuse of the machine has been causing severe inconvenience to both Aavin agents and customers alike, even affecting sales. Aavin officials said they are yet to obtain FSSAI approval from the centre and a licence from the state government regarding waste management.

The district requires 12,000 to 15,000 litres of milk a day. Before the pandemic, milk was sourced from the Vellore Aavin production plant. The Vengikkal plant was established after repeated requests to the state government, however, with its continued disuse, milk is still being transported from Vellore.

A local booth agent said, “The milk packets are packed at seven degree Celsius. By the time they reach Tiruvannamalai, the temperature rises by four degrees, compromising both cooling and quality.” Another agent said the consumers would benefit once the machine is operational and milk is packed locally.

Further, agents have raised concerns about the delay caused due to milk being transported from Vellore. Many consumers have opted for milk supplied by private companies, due to the delay. Vijay, an Aavin shop owner in Tiruvannamalai, said, “Sometimes, the milk vehicles from Vellore arrive late, causing the milk to get spoiled. Customers are complaining about the cooling of Aavin’s curd and milk packets. If we receive the packets from Tiruvannamalai itself, it would be easier for us to supply them.”

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruvannamalai Aavin general manager said they could not begin packaging milk without obtaining the two licences. We would commence operations as soon as the necessary approvals are obtained, he said.

Frustrated over the delay, the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association said, “The Aavin plant was inaugurated by the chief minister without the completion of licensing procedures. S A Ponnusamy, the association's founder-cum-president, urged the authorities concerned to open the Tiruvannamalai plant without further delay.