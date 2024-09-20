Pay Rs 5L to two girls assaulted at fake NCC camp: Madras HC to TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the government to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to two victims and Rs 1 lakh each to the other victims of sexual assault at the fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji, on Thursday, issued the interim orders when a public interest litigation petition (PIL) filed by advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking a CBI probe into the incident came up for hearing.

Questioning whether the investigators held a probe on the shocking details contained in the report filed by the district legal services authority, the bench sought the government to file a detailed report on the death of the prime accused Sivaraman.

Advocate General PS Raman informed the court that as many as 20 people have been arrested so far and three FIRs registered at Bargur, Krishnagiri and Tiruchengode over the fake NCC camp and sexual harassment.

As many as 712 witnesses were examined, 25 direct victims and five witnesses were examined by the investigators, he said, adding that three police personnel, including an SP, who is a post-graduate in surgery, were additionally deputed to the investigation team.

He also informed that the government had issued orders for taking over the school management, where the children were subjected to sexual assault, by a special officer.