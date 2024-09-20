Students cry foul over suspension of Adi Dravidar hostel warden

MADURAI: Students at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel in Madakulam staged a protest in front of their hostel demanding authorities to cancel their warden’s suspension, who allegedly spoke in favour of minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.

Over 50 students raised slogans against the authorities of the Adi Dravidar Welfare board. They said their warden Sankara Sabapathi is also the general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Welfare Association.

During the memorial day of freedom fighter Immanuvel Sekaran, he addressed reporter and said authorities of the department have to allow minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj to do her work. Students said authorities allegedly took revenge on the warden and suspended him by citing that he is being partial to SC students over BC students at the hostel.

The students said it is a PG hostel with a total of 60 students belonging to SC, ST and BC categories. Students do not even know who belongs to SC or BC category. The warden treats everyone equally and he was purposely suspended, they said.