Taken over 160-acre MRC land: Tamil Nadu to Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Contrary to the statement made by the Advocate General PS Raman before a division bench recently regarding the taking over of possession of the land leased out to Madras Race Club, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the entire land measuring about 160 acres has already been taken into possession.

Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for the revenue secretary, made the submission before Justice RMT Teekaa Raman when the MRC’s suit on lease termination and resultant notice to take possession of the land came up for hearing.

Despite the judge repeatedly seeking clarification and confirmation on whether the counsel for the revenue department contested the statement made by the A-G before the division bench, Wilson said, “Yes, it was a wrong statement.”

The A-G, on September 9, submitted before the division bench that the possession was not yet taken when the MRC brought the matter to the notice of the bench.

Advocate General PS Raman also submitted before the bench that separate proceedings would be initiated by following the due procedures for termination of the lease and taking possession of the land. Recording his statement, the bench refused to grant an injunction to restrain the authorities to go ahead with taking possession of the land.