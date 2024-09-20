Tamil Nadu, Kerala police to step up border checks to control crime

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Police organized an Interstate Border Coordination Meeting with their counterparts in Kerala on Thursday at the District Police Office (DPO). Officers from West zone and a few districts in Kerala, which share borders with Tamil Nadu took part.

Coimbatore district Superintendent of Police R Karthikeyan and Palakkad SP R Anand coordinated the meeting. From Coimbatore, DSPs of Valparai, Pollachi, Perur, Periyanaickenpalayam and Mettupalayam participated. From Kerala, ASP Palakkad Aswathy Jiji, DySPs P Sasikumar, R Asokan, officials from Kerala excise and commercial department, Inspectors of border police stations like Walayar, Chittur, Kollangode, Kozhinjampara took part, said sources.

The officials discussed issues like the collection and sharing of advanced intelligence about Interstate criminals, information about activities such as lottery, immoral trafficking, spurious liquor, IMFL, ganja, Mines and Minerals, sand, smuggling, etc, sources said.

“Also officers discussed the need to tighten vigil at border check posts, joint patrolling to prevent crime and storage and sales of rectified spirit in the border areas, assistance in NBW warrant execution, prevention of illegal transportation and dumping of medical and meat waste,” sources added.

“The meeting was convened after a sequence of incidents were reported in the Pollachi region like dumping of meat waste in Pollachi, stocking of rectified spirit, lottery sales, smuggling of mines and minerals and PDS rice smuggling. In most of the cases, the offenders use the state border areas to evade police investigation. Hence we decided to strengthen combined monitoring at the border,” said a senior police officer.