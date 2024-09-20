Tangedco drops conveyor belt plan on Kosasthalaiyar

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Thursday submitted before the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), that it had decided to drop the proposal to build coal conveyor belt over the Kosasthalaiyar river and proceed with the original route for which environmental clearance was granted.
The NGT had taken up suo motu case based on TNIE articles published in 2021 that highlighted how Tangedco was violating rules in building the conveyor belt for the 1,720-MW Ennore SEZ Project by deviating from approved alignment.
In its earlier ruling in 2022, the NGT had directed Tangedco to seek an amendment to its environmental clearance, following a report from a joint committee that examined the deviations. The committee, appointed by the NGT, recommended that Tangedco obtain necessary approvals for the route changes, especially as the deviations fell within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).
Tangedco had argued that the deviations were made due to technical reasons and not for any other purpose. However, following the NGT’s order, the power utility company faced significant delays in its project, as the approval process for the EC amendments was taking longer than expected.
In response, Tangedco has now approached the NGT, seeking permission to revert to the original route as approved in the original EC, in an effort to expedite the power project’s completion. During the hearing, Abdul Saleem, senior counsel for Tangedco, presented arguments and submitted that the power corporation had removed all the concrete materials dumped in the river for conveyor belt construction.
However, NGT has asked for details regarding the removal of concrete structures in the CRZ areas on the deviated route and posted the matter for further proceedings on Monday.
Saleem told TNIE that due to years of delays, the thermal power plant project cost had increased from initial Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore.
Official documents show the environmental clearance and CRZ clearance for the thermal power plant was granted by the union environment ministry in 2014. As part of the project, a coal pipe conveyor and CW pipeline system from Ennore Port and NCTPS complex was proposed in Ennore and Vayalur villages covering about 4.5 km of long closed conduit coal conveyor.
Officials claim due to technical reasons, the close pipe conveyor system had to be erected in a smooth curved line adjacent to the approved alignment. This deviation had led to public protest and work was suspended since then.