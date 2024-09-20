Teen’s death: Lab report finds no toxic substance in Korean noodles

TIRUCHY: The samples of the noodles of a Korean brand, lifted for testing following suspicions that its consumption led to the death of a teenage girl in Tiruchy early this month, contained no trace of toxic substances, officials from the food safety and drugs administration department said.

The 16-year-old girl, who is said to have consumed the particular noodle brand purchased online, and a soft drink on the night of August 31, was found lying motionless the next day. While her family members took her to a hospital, she was declared brought dead. Her body was subsequently shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for autopsy, the police said.

Following the girl’s death, food safety department officials seized about 800 kg of expired food products, including packs of noodles of a similar variety she had consumed, from a wholesale dealer in Ariyamangalam and destroyed them.

The department officials subsequently lifted samples of noodles from the same batch number as that consumed by the girl and sent it for laboratory testing.

The test results have revealed that the samples don’t contain any toxic substances that could cause death, said Dr Ramesh Babu, designated officer of the food safety and drugs administration department in Tiruchy.

The actual cause behind the girl’s death, however, can be ascertained only from the post-mortem report, Dr Babu added.