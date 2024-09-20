Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam's first state-level conference on Oct 27: Vijay

CHENNAI: The first State-level conferene of the Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) will be held on October 27 at 4 p.m on V Salai village near Vikravandi in Villupuram district. TVK president and actor Vijay announced this in a statement here.

“Our policies and policy-oriented programmes that will sow new hope in the political arena of Tamil Nadu, tofulfi the great expectations of our people will be declared in this conference. The conference will be celebrated as a political festival and grand celebration of the principles that are going to guide us and the goals that we are going to achieve,” Vijay said seeking sought the support and blessings of the Tamil Nadu people for success of the TVK's first State level conference..