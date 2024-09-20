TN Congress body empowers president to rejig party units

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s executive committee on Thursday empowered its president K Selvaperunthagai to change the office-bearers of the party at the state and district level, with the approval of the All India Congress Committee in accordance with the Udaipur Declaration of the Congress.

The resolution said the executive committee meeting decided that reforms should be carried out in the organisational structure of TNCC in accordance with the Udhaipur Declaration of the Congress adopted in May 2022. Going by the dictums in the declaration, significant changes can be expected in the party apparatus in the TNCC in the coming days.

The Udhaipur declaration said, “No person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunity to new people.” Further, the declaration said 50% of the representation should be provided to those below 50 years of age at all levels of the organisation. Further, the Congress party will enforce “One person one post”, and “One family one ticket” rules with riders and tickets for second family members only after five years of party work.

Another resolution adopted by the TNCC executive committee said the party would back all efforts taken by the TNCC president to bring back Kamarajar rule in Tamil Nadu. Yet another resolution condemned the union government for delaying a caste census and demanded that this census should be conducted immediately.