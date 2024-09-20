TN Green energy corpn meets union govt target, produces 210 MU more power

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGEC) has generated 2,009.456 million units (MUs) of electricity through its hydropower plants from April 1 to September 18 this financial year. This shows an increase of 210.6 MUs when compared to the 1,798.856 MUs generated during the same period last year.

The rise in production has enabled TNGEC to meet the Central Electricity Authority’s target, playing key role in advancing Tamil Nadu’s green energy goals.

A senior official from TNGEC told TNIE, “Hydropower generation is dependent on water storage and inflow. In the last financial year, we could not meet the target of 4,000 MUs due to poor monsoon. However, this year we have already reached 50% of the target, thanks to the southwest monsoon especially flow in the Cauvery belts. We expect to surpass the goal and produce at least 6,000 MUs by March 31, 2025,”

TNGEC operates four major generation circles — Kundah, Kadamparai, Tirunelveli, and Erode — with a combined installed capacity of 2,321.90 MW. Another official said Kundah and Erode are currently leading in power generation, producing an average of 7 MUs and 10 MUs every day respectively.

Storage in major dams in the western region is sufficient. With the northeast monsoon on the horizon, there are expectations of increased rainfall, which could boost hydropower production in the coming months.

“At present, we are generating around 25 MUs every day, and discussions are under way to increase this by 10% to 20% in the near future, depending on water availability,” the official said.

This increase in power generation comes as Tamil Nadu continues to focus on expanding its renewable energy capacity, with hydropower playing a crucial role in the state’s energy mix.