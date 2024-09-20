Two months after crash, biker booked for murder in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two months after a elderly man died due to injuries believed to have been caused by his fall, police on Wednesday night booked a 19-year-old college student for knocking him down with her e-bike.

According to police, M Subramani (71) of Cheran Nagar in Mettupalayam, who was working as security guard in a godown at Chinniyampalayam, informed his family around June 29 midnight that he suffered head injury and felt dizzy while travelling in a bus, and got down at Karamadai. His family members thought he had fell on the road and took him to Mettupalayam GH around 1.30 am. Later, he was shifted to the CMCH. Despite treatment, Subramani died on July 1.

Based on a compliant from his wife Shelli Elpreetta, Kattoor police registered a case under section 174 CrPC. The month-long investigation revealed that Subramani was hit by an electric bike in Gandhipuram area and got treated in a private hospital before boarding a bus to his home on June 29 night.

CCTV footage revealed Subramani getting hit while walking on Dr Nanjappa Road in Gandhipuram around 8.40 pm by a girl who was riding an e-bike without number plate.

Further inquiries revealed that the bike rider, identified as B Asvitha from Ram Nagar, along with her father Balasureshkumar, took him to a private hospital in Park Gate area on Dr Nanjappa Road where he was treated as outpatient. After being discharged from the hospital, Subramani took a bus to his hometown from Gandhipuram. Based on the finding, the case was transferred to the Traffic Investigation Wing -East police, and they registered a case against Asvitha.