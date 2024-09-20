Will summon chief secretary if orders not followed: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has warned of summoning the Chief Secretary if the court’s orders on improving the infrastructure and livelihood of the tribal community dwelling in Kalvarayan hills are not complied with.

While hearing a suo motu case on improving the infrastructure and livelihood of the dwellers of Kalvarayan hills on Thursday, a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and N Mala asked the authorities of the state government to expedite steps for providing the ration and Aadhaar cards for the poor tribal people.

Referring to the submission of the government that three months of time is required to complete the exercise of issuing cards to more than 2,000 applicants, who applied during the special camps held as per the directions of the court, the bench questioned the rationale behind seeking such a long time. “We don’t want reports to be filed on the matter. We want ration cards and Aadhaar cards to be issued to the tribal people,” the bench said.

Calling for the chief secretary to pay special attention to the issues of the Kalvarayan hills dwellers, the bench said if the orders are not complied with, the chief secretary may be summoned to appear in the court.

The bench also directed the government to file a report on the functioning of the schools with adequate teaching staff and government healthcare facilities and the steps taken for providing road facilities and operating bus services. It adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

Meanwhile, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji reserved the orders on the PILs seeking a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch deaths. The PILs were filed by a group of people, including former AIADMK MLA IS Inbadurai and advocate A Mohandoss of BJP.