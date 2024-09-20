Woman bitten by snake after ‘cat fight’ dies in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 58-year-old woman died in hospital after she was bitten by a Russell’s Viper which entered the house while trying to escape from her cat. The deceased was identified as R Shanthi of Nehru Nagar on Kottur Road in Pollachi. A homemaker. she had a cat as pet.

On Tuesday night, she went to sleep. Around 3 am, the cat fought with a Russell’s Viper in front of the house and during the fight, the snake slithered inside the house through a small gap.

Shanthi, who was not aware of the presence of the venomous snake near her foot, stepped on it while waking up. The snake bit her on her ankle, and she was rushed to Pollachi Government Hospital by her son.

Doctors administered an antidote and referred her to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). However, her son Santhosh took her to a nearby private hospital in Pollachi, where doctors declared her dead around 5 am on Wednesday.