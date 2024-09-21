16-year-old schoolgirl gang-raped near Chennai, three including two juveniles arrested

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl studying in Class XI of a government school was allegedly gang-raped by three persons including two juveniles near Thalambur 35 km south of Chennai on Thursday evening.

All three accused have been arrested, while the survivor is under medical care.

Police said that the girl had returned home from school and ventured out after sunset to answer nature’s call in an open area. She lived in a locality adjacent to a desolate forest.

Spotting her alone, the three took her away and raped her, police said.

After the incident, the survivor managed to return home to her parents. She initially complained of stomach pain, prompting her father to take her to the hospital. During the journey, she spotted her attackers and revealed the traumatic incident to her father.

Enraged by this, her father, along with local residents, attempted to apprehend the assailants, but they fled into a nearby reserved forest area.

The Thalambur police was subsequently informed. After a preliminary investigations, police arrested Sundar (23) and two juveniles aged 16. While Sundar has been remanded to prison, the juveniles were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to the Chengalpattu correctional home, a police officer said.

All three individuals were homeless and unemployed; Sundar used to work as a ragpicker, police said.

The case has now been transferred to the Selaiyur All Women Police Station (AWPS), the official added.