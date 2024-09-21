5.7L youth got jobs in past three years: Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday said as many as 5.74 lakh youth have got jobs in government and private sectors during the past three years and steps are on to appoint 75,000 more youth in the next two years in various departments as promised by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

An official release said 68,039 people have been recruited to various government departments, local bodies, and public sector undertakings through various recruiting agencies like TNPSC.

Besides, due to various initiatives like the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, 5.08 lakh youths have got jobs in the private sector during the past three years. Moreover, 27.73 lakh youth have completed skill development training in engineering, technology, arts and science, polytechnic etc.

As regards TNPSC Group IV services, the total number vacancies have increased from 6,244 to 6,724 and this would further go up.

Apart from providing jobs through government departments, the DMK government has implemented various initiatives in the MSME sector, industrial sector, skill development department, etc. for providing jobs to the youth.