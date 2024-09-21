Another SS Hyderabad biryani outlet sealed following food poisoning reports

CHENNAI: Two days after food safety officials shut down the outlet of the popular biryani chain SS Hyderabad Biryani in Kodungaiyur, following allegations of food poisoning affecting nearly 40 customers, another branch of the same chain in Ponneri was sealed on Saturday.

This action came after 10 more individuals, who consumed biryani from the Ponneri outlet on Friday, reported similar symptoms.

Dr. P. Satheeshkumar, the designated Food Safety Officer in Chennai, stated, "The ten individuals experienced abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting within a few hours of eating biryani from the outlet. While eight were treated as outpatients and sent home, two remain hospitalized at a private facility. Both are stable."

He added that a complaint was submitted to the Thiruvallur collectorate on Friday, prompting food safety officials to inspect the Ponneri outlet on Saturday. During the inspection, they discovered spoiled food and unhygienic kitchen conditions. Contaminated food was disposed of, and the outlet was sealed after food samples were collected for testing.

The samples have been sent to the laboratory, with results expected within 15 days. In the meantime, inspections will continue at other branches of the biryani outlet, the official said.