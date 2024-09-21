‘Cambridge has trained 6L students under Naan Mudhalvan scheme’

CHENNAI: In a bid to equip learners with English skills that meet the demands of job market, Cambridge University has trained six lakh students, covering 1,500 institutions and certified 10,000 teachers in Tamil Nadu under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, according to Peter Phillips, Chief Executive of Cambridge University Press and Assessment.

Peter told TNIE the university has certified 350,000 learners last year and this year it has skilled 250,000 learners across more than 1,500 government institutes. The focus is on enhancing their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills.

“To support this initiative, we have trained 10,000 teachers selected through Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. They undergo a thorough training, assessment and certification process,” he said.

Initially, Cambridge conducted an impact study on English language communication skills and found that speaking skills required more focus.

After the training, it was found that more than 90% have improved their language skills. Moreover, 61% of enrolled students have improved their common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) score by one or two levels for Engineering and 72% of the students have made significant progress moving from one level to the next for arts and science.