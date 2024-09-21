Convict torture: Madras HC bats for reforms, tells CB-CID to hold impartial probe

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the torture meted out to a convict at the Vellore Central Prison after accusations of him stealing valuables from a top prison officer’s residence where he was illegally employed to do chores, the Madras High Court on Friday said reformation has to be brought about for better functioning of prisons to ensure convicts and undertrials across the state are treated with dignity.

The comments were made by a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and N Senthilkumar while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kalavathi, the mother of convict Sivakumar who was subjected to torture at the prison after he was charged with stealing cash and jewellery from the house of DIG of Prisons. Following court orders, the CB-CID had registered an FIR against the errant officials, including the DIG.

Pointing out that the Parliament has enacted the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023, the bench said, “We will do something (for prison reformation). We will keep this matter.”

While “appreciating” CB-CID’s swift action, the bench directed the department to hold an impartial probe to unearth the truth about what happened at the Vellore Central Prison and the allegations.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations and the report of chief judicial magistrate, who had probed into the torture complaints, the bench said, “This court will continue to monitor the investigations and further actions to ensure convicts and undertrials are treated as per the law and the objectives of the prisons towards reformation is also undertaken positively.”

The bench directed the Home Secretary to take action against delinquent officials based on the recommendations of the Director General for Prisons. The bench wondered, if a convict, employed in household chores, steals valuables, then where will he conceal them, as he will be under constant vigil.