Cuddalore hotel sealed after four of family fall sick

CUDDALORE: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials sealed a hotel in Cuddalore after four people, including a child, fell ill after consuming food from the hotel.

According to local sources, Punniyakodi, a resident of Thazhanguda in Cuddalore, bought chicken fried rice and tandoori chicken from a hotel near the Tahsildar office on Beach Road, Cuddalore, on Thursday night. He took the food home and had it with his wife Nandhini (31), their daughter Ashmitha (6) and his mother.

Shortly after eating, the family members started vomiting, with Nandhini and Ashmitha also experiencing diarrhea. They were taken to the Government Hospital, Cuddalore, for treatment. While Punniyakodi and his mother were treated as outpatients, Nandhini and Ashmitha were admitted to the hospital for further treatment, according to sources.

Upon receiving information about the incident, FSSAI officials conducted an inspection at the hotel on Friday. "We found expired masala and food from the previous day stored in the kitchen," said an FSSAI official. Samples of the food and masalas were collected and sent for testing. The officials destroyed the expired items and sealed the hotel's kitchen.

"Based on the findings from the lab test, further action will be taken against the hotel management," an FSSAI source stated.