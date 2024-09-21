Firefighter saves electrocuted crow with CPR, video goes viral

COIMBATORE: A driver in Fire and Rescue Services department became the talk of the town after he performed CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) and saved a crow that suffered electric shock.

The video of his rescue act went viral. V Velladurai (33) from South Panavadali in Tenkasi district joined the fire service department as fireman in 2013.

Around 8.30 am on Thursday, during the fire station’s roll call, they heard a loud noise from an electricity transformer nearby. “We learnt CPR as part of first-aid during training. The procedure brought back bird to life. People must learn the CPR procedure which can save lives,” Velladurai told TNIE.