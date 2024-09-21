Fishermen plan rail roko on new Pamban bridge inauguration day

RAMANATHAPURAM: FISHERMEN associations from six districts announced a rail roko on the inauguration day of the new Pamban railway sea bridge condemning the union government’s inaction in addressing the demands of the fishermen, after a meeting in Rameswaram on Friday.

Representatives from several districts including Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, and Thanjavur held a consultation meeting in Thangachimadam in Rameswaram.

The meeting was organised to condemn the recent actions taken against Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan government and decide on the protests to be staged to press their demands.

The fishermen association leaders said that hundreds of fishermen including country boat fishers were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. Many fishers have been imprisoned and heavy fines have been imposed, even on those who have been released, which the leaders condemned.

They also said that over 150 Indian fishing boats in the possession of the Lankan government were yet to be retrieved. The union government should delegate with the Lankan government to prevent such harsh punishments and take steps to release the fishermen, they demanded.