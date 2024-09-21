Forest dept says only 1kg ivory stolen, will destroy entire stock

CHENNAI: The forest bench of the Madras High Court on Friday instructed the state chief wildlife warden to initiate proceedings to destroy the large quantity of elephant ivory stock in the forest department’s possession.

The directions were issued following a confirmed ivory theft reported in Vandalur Zoo, wherein a temporary worker stole two pieces of tusk weighing 1 kg, and gave to traders for sale. The theft came to light after Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Tambaram forest range office conducted a joint operation last month and arrested four people. The zoo’s temporary worker Satish alias Appu, who is the prime accused in the case, is still at large.

While a departmental inquiry is on and Vandalur Zoo forest ranger was suspended, Vandalur Zoo director Ashish Kumar Srivastava refuted media reports claiming one tonne of ivory was stolen, calling them “malicious”. “The total quantity of ivory is 1.83 tonnes and the stolen pieces weigh 1 kg, which have already been recovered. The complete enumeration of the stockpile is over,” he told the forest bench, comprising justices N Satish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy.