Install sign boards to prevent encroachments near Dhandayuthapani Temple: Madras HC to DSP

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Palani deputy superintendent of police (DSP) to install sign boards to prevent any further encroachments in the area after the Palani municipality submitted that the encroachments around the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple were removed.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice R Vijayakumar was hearing a contempt petition filed by A Radhakrishnan on the non-compliance of an earlier order passed by the court pertaining to the removal of encroachments around the girivalam path of the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district.

Earlier, the court had appointed a monitoring committee for the removal of the encroachments. The counsel appearing for Palani temple had sought two weeks for completing the aforesaid works and file a detailed report before the court.

The counsel also submitted that battery-operated cars would be parked at the junction of the girivalam path for picking-up and dropping devotees. Subsequently, the encroachments leading to Palani Temple Adivaram, Sannathi Road, Aiyampuli Road, Arul Jyothi Veethi, Adivaram Retteri Road, Kuravankaripari and Thiruavinankudi would be removed, the counsel said.

The court directed the Palani DSP to regulate and monitor the aforesaid streets by installing sign boards and not allow further encroachments in the area. Furthermore, the Palani municipal commissioner was directed to file a detailed report on the number of unauthorised constructions there. The case was adjourned to September 24.