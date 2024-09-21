Kuravan families demand new houses amidst safety concerns

PUDUKKOTTAI: Over 10 families from the Kuravan community residing in Kadayanthoppu village under Dhatchanapuram panchayat urge the authorities concerned to construct new houses for them.

They cited safety concerns as their current 20-year-old dwelling spaces allotted by the Adi Dravidar welfare department are on the brink of collapse due to lack of maintenance over the years. M Solaimuthu, a resident, recalled a close call involving his wife S Saraswati during rains last month.

“A portion of the concrete roofing fell on my wife’s head while it rained heavily. I had to rush her to hospital at midnight in an ambulance. She luckily escaped with injuries that needed several sutures. We can’t afford to wait for another accident to occur. We want a new building with bathrooms,” said Solaimuthu.

The residents also urge the district administration to issue pattas to them. They alleged that neither patta was issued nor alternative action taken despite submitting petitions with the district officials. “We have no other option except to stay in the building.

Authorities didn’t even tell us not to stay or give us an alternative space even after the incident,” said R Alex Pandian, another villager. “We suffer due to official apathy. As Scheduled Caste people, we are entitled to special provisions, but officials pass the buck, leaving us at risk in our crumbling homes.

Will anyone take action before it’s too late and someone gets seriously hurt?” When contacted, Adi Dravidar welfare department officials pointed out that anything related to the construction of new buildings will be dealt by the rural development department.