Madras HC seeks report on student strength in law colleges

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday, directed the director of legal studies to file a report on the number of available faculty members and the student strength in government law colleges across the state.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri was hearing a PIL filed by Advocate AV Saha of Madurai. The petitioner stated that a significant number of professor posts were vacant in government law colleges, which has severely impacted academics.

The vacancies have not only diminished the quality of classroom instruction but have hindered students’ access to academic mentorship, guidance in research and participation in moot court exercises. The absence of teachers has led to delays in completion of syllabus, leaving students under prepared for exams.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to fill up the vacant posts of permanent faculties in government law colleges in Madurai, Theni, Karaikudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy.

The court said the allegations and the materials presented before the court shows that the situation was highly dangerous. Though several law colleges have been established by the government, it has been found that most lack basic facilities and has vacancies in teaching faculty posts.

Install boards to stop encroachments in Palani: HC

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC directed the Palani DSP to install sign boards to prevent any further encroachments in the area after Palani municipality submitted that the encroachments around the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple were removed.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice R Vijayakumar was hearing a contempt petition filed by A Radhakrishnan on the non-compliance of an earlier order passed by the court pertaining to the removal of encroachments around the girivalam path of the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani.