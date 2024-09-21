Madras HC warns of CBI investigation into illegal mining in Chennai

CHENNAI: Expressing anguish over the possible enviromental damage caused by illegal mining, the Madras High Court on Friday warned of ordering a CBI probe into the theft of gravel from the slopes of the Western Ghats and a river bank in Coimbatore district, if the police fail to take penal action against culprits.

A special division bench made the remarks while hearing a petition on gravel theft under the Boluvampatti Forest Range. Advocate M Purushothaman showed the judges live video of the places where gravel has been plundered.

The judges directed authorities to register FIRs, arrest the culprits and seize the machineries. They also asked the collector to hold an inspection. The Forest department was told to prepare an awareness “module” on wildlife protection and environmental conservation for law students.

RSS route march: State, police told to file reply

Chennai: Hearing petitions of RSS functionaries seeking permit to hold route marches at 58 places in TN on Vijayadasami (October 6), Madras High Court Justice G Jayachandran on Friday ordered the state and the police to file a reply by September 24. The petitioners said the Supreme Court issued guidelines last year on permitting route marches. ENS