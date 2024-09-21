Natural to add animal fat in sweets, says VCK president

MADURAI: It is natural to add animal fat in most food and sweet items across the globe, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) general secretary Thol Thirumavalavan and questioned why the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam laddu row was being politicised, during a press meet in the city on Friday.

Sources said the VCK put up a 62-foot tall flag pole in K Pudur on September 14. The police removed the pole on the same night, citing lack of permission from the revenue department. Subsequently, members of the VCK staged a protest.

The police then handed over the flag pole and it was put up on the same location. On Friday evening, Thirumavalavan hoisted the VCK flag and honoured the protestors.

While addressing the media on BJP’s ‘One nation, One election’, he said, “BJP needs two thirds of the states’ support to enact the law, but there is little chance for this. The main aim is to implement the president’s rule in the coming years. We had met former president Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a petition. We will unite political parties and fight against this.”

While addressing the recent TTD laddu row, he said that adding animal fat to most food and sweet items is natural and happens across the globe. He questioned why it was being politicised.