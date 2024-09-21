No measures to improve slow learners' performance, collector orders action against 2 teachers

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Days after it was found that the postgraduate English and Chemistry teachers at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Kariapatti failed to take necessary steps to improve the performance of slow learners, District Collector VP Jeyaseelan on Friday directed the Chief Education Officer (CEO) to take departmental action against the two teachers.

According to official sources, the incident came to light during the collector's inspection, under the 'Ungal Ooril Ungalai Thedi' scheme, at the school recently wherein he reviewed the list of slow learners in Classes 10 and 12.

The collector, who examined the lectures offered to the students regarding everyday writing practice and their subsequent progress, appreciated the higher secondary Tamil teacher who had systematically prepared a list of slow learners and gave them regular exercises.

He was also satisfied with the performance of Physics and Mathematics teachers. However, the collector found that English teacher's performance was poor last year, which resulted in several students failing the subject. It also came to the official's notice that the teacher did not make any effort to ensure the progress of slow learners in the last three months.

Further, after reviewing the students' notebooks and diaries, the collector expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Chemistry teacher as well, and hence ordered action, sources said. Official sources said that the teachers were also directed to give a written explanation of not maintaining proper records regarding the coaching given to slow learners.

"In the recent mid term examination, among 82 class 12 students at least nine students failed in the subject. The pass percentage of last academic year's public examination was low compared to the previous one," sources said.