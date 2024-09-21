Pondy man duped of Rs 1 lakh in child adoption scam

PUDUCHERRY: A Puducherry resident who was trying to adopt a child was cheated of Rs 1.07 lakh by an online group posing as an adoption agency. The victim, Sinode, had reached out to the group after spotting a Facebook advertisement for child adoption under the name ‘Anbu Illam’ said Inspector (Cyber Wing) BC Keerthi.

Sinode responded to the ad and was soon contacted by the fraudsters. They sent him photographs of more than ten children, asking which one he would like to adopt. Believing the scheme to be genuine, Sinode continued the conversation. Over the span of a month, the group tricked him into transferring Rs 1.07 lakh, in various installments, under the guise of handling “legal proceedings” for the adoption.

The scam came to light when Sinode realised that despite the payments, no real progress was made, prompting him to report the matter to cyber police. Authorities are now investigating the case to trace the fraudsters.