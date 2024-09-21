Suspect shot in both legs while attempting to flee from police in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old suspect was injured in a gunshot wound in his legs by the city police in the wee hours of Saturday when he attempted to flee the police after attacking a head constable with a knife. The suspect is now undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Following information about the Nagarkovil-based suspect E Alwin (40), who had failed to appear before the court in connection with a few cases, including 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), registered against him at Race Course Police Station, the team led by SI Karthikeyan reached COIDISSIA grounds at 2.30 am.

When the team tried to catch him, the suspect allegedly hacked the head constable's left wrist using a knife, which he hid with him and also attempted to attack other police personnel.

As a result, Sub Inspector Karthikeyan, in self-defence of the police, subsequently shot the accused.