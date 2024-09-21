Tahsildar who ordered shooting was not promoted now, clarifies Thoothukudi collector

THOOTHUKUDI: Rebutting the social media statement of an activist, SM Gandhimathinathan, Thoothukudi Collector K Elambahavath clarified on Friday that the executive order on the promotion of deputy tahsildar was issued to Tahsildar D Kannan, and not M Kannan, who had given shooting orders during the anti-Sterlite agitations six years ago. In a statement, the collector said Tahsildar M Kannan, who was indicted in the Aruna Jegadeesan committee report, was not given promotion now.

Whereas, Tiruchendur deputy tasildar D Kannan, who has no connection with the Sterlite firing, has been promoted as special Tahsiladar for Eral taluk, he said, adding that the news was wrongly portrayed on media. It is pertinent to note that M Kannan, who was indicted in the case of the police firing incident, had served as the tahsildar for Tasmac godown.

He was later transferred to Vembur SIPCOT as special tahsildar on the collector's executive order dated September 6, 2024. However, the issue flared up on Friday after activist Gandhimathinathan issued a statement on social media alleging that the deputy tahsildar, who issued firing orders during the final stage of the anti-Sterlite agitations on May 22, 2018, was promoted by the collector on September 6 this year.

Whereas, the said officer was promoted a year ago itself. In a rejoinder to the collector's clarification, Gandhimathinathan said that he had lodged an objection to the promotion of M Kannan, when he was promoted in 2022, however, the district administration did not consider it.